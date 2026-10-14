Attention flyers: DGCA bans specific powerbank model on all flights operating to, from and within India

DGCA prohibited carrying or transporting the MOBIKINS MK-PB-04 powerbank on all flights following an IndiGo mid-air fire diversion.

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DGCA action update- Representational image

New Delhi: In a matter of alert for air travellers, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a strict safety directive prohibiting passengers and airlines from carrying or transporting a specific type of powerbank on all flights operating to, from, and within India. Signed by DGCA Chief Vir Vikram Yadav, the emergency order follows an October 11 mid-air fire incident on an IndiGo Delhi-Chennai flight that forced a diversion to Hyderabad, the airlines have been instructed to enforce strict screening protocols and raise passenger awareness.

Which powerbanks are now not allowed in flights to and fro India?

In a swift response to aviation safety threats posed by defective lithium-ion batteries, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday issued an order banning the MOBIKINS MK-PB-04 powerbank model on all passenger and cargo flights across Indian airspace. The safety directive mandates that airlines and airport security authorities prevent the device from being brought on board in hand baggage, checked baggage, or air freight.

The restriction applies only to the MOBIKINS MK-PB-04 model and does not constitute a blanket ban on all powerbanks. Passengers have been advised to verify the model number of their portable batteries before travelling and comply with airline guidelines. Those owning the affected device have been told not to carry it on flights operating within or to and from India.

Safety norms governing lithium-ion batteries and powerbanks

The latest action follows a broader tightening of safety norms governing lithium-ion batteries and powerbanks. Under DGCA’s existing dangerous goods guidelines, powerbanks and spare batteries are permitted only in hand baggage and cannot be stored in overhead compartments. The regulator has also barred passengers from using powerbanks to charge phones or other electronic devices during flights, including through aircraft seat power outlets.

Airlines have been directed to educate passengers about the rules, train cabin crew to respond to battery-related incidents and report any lithium battery fires or malfunctions to the regulator. Passengers are required to immediately notify cabin crew if an electronic device overheats, emits smoke or releases an unusual odour during a flight.

Use of Lithium-ion batteries in electronic devices

Lithium-ion batteries are widely used in portable electronic devices but can pose a fire risk if damaged, defective, overcharged or improperly handled. Such incidents are considered particularly hazardous on aircraft, where smoke can spread rapidly and access to the affected device may be limited.

(With inputs from agencies)