Attention Kainchi Dham visitors: Administration plans new rules for tourists with no entry without registration and advance booking

Uttarakhand administration considers mandatory registration and a daily limit of 20,000–25,000 visitors at Kainchi Dham after a surge of over 50,000 devotees.

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Kainchi Dham travel advisory

Kainchi Dham travel advisory: Following a massive turnout of over 50,000 devotees at Kainchi Dham last weekend, the Uttarakhand state administration is working to institute a permanent crowd-management mechanism. For those unversed, growing interest in Neem Karoli Baba, fueled in part by the devotional film Hanuman Ansh, has led to rising footfall that severely strained local infrastructure. In response, authorities are considering mandatory registration alongside a daily cap of 20,000 to 25,000 visitors to manage traffic and preserve the shrine’s surroundings. Here are all the details you need to know about the travel advisory issued by the Uttarakhand state administration for visitors visiting Kainchi Dham.

Kainchi Dham travel advisory for devotees

To address these infrastructure challenges, Kumaon Commissioner Deepak Rawat held a meeting with officials to review traffic management, parking arrangements, visitor capacity, shuttle services, accommodation, security, and issues pertaining to the Shipra River. To prevent severe overcrowding, the administration is moving towards implementing mandatory registration and evaluating a daily visitor limit of 20,000 to 25,000 people at Kainchi Dham – Neem Karoli Maharaj.

Read more: Hanuman Ansh team visits Neem Karoli Baba at Kainchi Dham amid overcrowding warning

Kainchi Dham & Destination Crowd Management Overview

Parameter Details & Proposed Measures Location Kainchi Dham, Uttarakhand Recent Weekend Footfall Over 50,000 devotees Key Driver Growing interest in Neem Karoli Baba; devotional film Hanuman Ansh Proposed Daily Visitor Limit 20,000 to 25,000 visitors per day Key Focus Areas Mandatory registration, traffic, parking, shuttle services, security, Shipra River Parallel Action (Himachal) Triund carrying capacity limited strictly to ~1,000 tourists per day

Similar measures are being taken elsewhere to manage tourist influxes during long weekends; in Himachal Pradesh, the Forest Department has decided to strictly enforce Triund’s carrying capacity limit of approximately 1,000 tourists per day. These regulatory steps aim to curb overcrowding, streamline traffic movement, and safeguard local environment and infrastructure across increasingly popular destinations.

Separate Entry and Exit Routes planned at Kainchi Dham

To streamline visitor movement and curb overcrowding inside the temple, the district administration has agreed to set up dedicated, separate entry and exit pathways. The proposed one-way traffic system within the shrine complex will ensure an organized flow of devotees while significantly improving emergency evacuation readiness, a crucial safety step given the substantial turnout of elderly pilgrims, women and young children.

Additionally, inter-departmental coordination meetings involving the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Circle Officer (CO), and Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) will now be held ahead of every weekend to monitor crowd management and traffic logistics in real time.