Attention Mumbai local passengers! Central govt approves 238 new AC trains for THIS line

Mumbai’s local train commuters are in for a possible upgrade, with more comfortable travel on the way. Here’s what the latest announcement means for passengers.

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Western Railway said 238 new AC local trains will help reduce overcrowding on Mumbai’s suburban network. File image/PTI

Mumbai’s suburban rail commuters have something to look forward to, with the Centre approving 238 new AC local trains for the network. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said production will be expedited, and the first of the new trains with modern facilities is expected to be available by 2027.

Efforts to introduce the first new AC local train by 2027

Ashwini Vaishnaw said Mumbai’s suburban trains are vital to the city and that 238 new AC locals have been approved to offer passengers better amenities. According to the minister, the existing process would have delayed completion until 2030, prompting the government to push for a faster rollout.

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To overcome the delay, the government has decided to involve three railway coach factories in manufacturing the new trains. ICF, RCF and MCF will work together on the project, which, according to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, will help bring the first new AC local train into service by 2027.

Passengers will get relief from the heat and experience a comfortable journey.

Western Railway said 238 new AC local trains will help reduce overcrowding on Mumbai’s suburban network and offer passengers a more comfortable journey, especially in summer. With only a limited number of AC locals currently in operation, the new trains are expected to meet the rising demand and make AC travel accessible to more commuters.

Which stations will the local AC train pass through?

Mumbai’s extensive suburban rail system has more than 150 stations and serves commuters across the city and nearby areas. The network is split into three main routes: Western, Central and Harbour.

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The stations on the Western Line include Churchgate, Mumbai Central, Dadar, Bandra, Andheri, Borivali, Bhayander, Vasai Road, Virar and Dahanu Road. Meanwhile, stations on the Central Line include CSMT, Byculla, Dadar, Kurla, and Ghatkopar, while stations on the Harbour Line include CSMT, Wadala Road, Vashi, Nerul, Belapur, and Panvel.