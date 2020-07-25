New Delhi: High tide of 4.47 metre waves is expected at 1528 (3:28 PM) hours in Mumbai on Saturday, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Mumbai civic body has also made arrangements to prevent citizens from venturing near the sea. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown News: CM Thackeray in Favour of Relaxing Restrictions From August 1, Says Report

With the advent of the southwest monsoon, heavy rains whipped parts of Mumbai yesterday. The Western Express Highway witnessed heavy showers as vehicles plied through it.

According to the weather department, there could be an intense spell of rain in isolated places in the districts of Mumbai and Raigad.