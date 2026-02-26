Home

Attention Pakistan, China! Indian Air Force releases first video of firing S-400 air defence system; here’s how it’s deadly for rivals of India

The Indian Air Force has released the first official video of the S-400 Triumf missile system being fired. Scroll down to know how it's dangerous for enemies of India.

S-400 air defence system

S-400 air defence system: Months after Operation Sindoor where India badly defeated Pakistan, destroying its military infrastructure on a massive level, the Indian Air Force released its first official video of the S-400 Triumf missile system being fired. For those unversed, India conducted Operation Sindoor against the terrorism in which it killed more than a hundred terrorists across multiple terror launchpads located in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). Notably, the Russian imported S-400 Triumf missile system played a massive role in India’s defence when Pakistan tried to retaliate against India’s actions. Scroll down to watch the first video of S-400 released by the Indian Air Force and how the weapon helped India during Operation Sindoor.

What is shown in the recent Indian Air Force (IAF) video?

In the recently released video released on social media, the Indian Air Force (IAF) highlights the system’s ability to detect and engage distant aerial threats. The video shows a radar locking onto an incoming jet before activating the missile system.

How is S-400 air defence system important for India?

In addition, the Air Force stated that all operational parameters were successfully met. The IAF also claimed that all designated targets were effectively destroyed during the rehearsal. As mentioned earlier, the S-400 system was procured from Russia to strengthen India’s air defense network.

“The Indian Air Force has successfully validated all operational parameters during the Full Dress Rehearsal for #Vayushakti26 at Pokhran, all targets effectively neutralised. All Air Warriors now stand fully mission-ready for the decisive demonstration on 27 February, Pokhran, Jaisalmer. Watch live 1640 onwards on DD News and across all social media handles of the IAF”, the Indian Air Force said in its recent post about S-400 air defense system.

Watch video:

Indian Air Force: Infallible, Impervious and Precise 1 day to go. The Indian Air Force has successfully validated all operational parameters during the Full Dress Rehearsal for #Vayushakti26 at Pokhran, all targets effectively neutralised. All Air Warriors now stand fully… pic.twitter.com/j7ZWmOYYb1 — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) February 26, 2026

The report links the system’s combat success to Operation Sindoor. During the operation, the S-400 air defence system reportedly shot down a Pakistani aircraft nearly 300 km inside Pakistani territory.

In October last year, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh said multiple Pakistani aircraft were destroyed. These reportedly included a signals intelligence aircraft and advanced F-16 and JF-17 fighter jets. The long-range interception demonstrated the system’s strategic reach and precision capability.

