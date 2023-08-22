Home

Attention Protestors! Rajasthan Government Has Come Up With New Guidelinse For Protestors In Jaipur; Check Details

On August 1, after the jam during a BJP rally, the High Court had directed the government to prepare detailed guidelines regarding sit-in demonstrations and rallies.

New Delhi: In a shocking developmet for the people of Rajathan, the Jaipur Police Commissionerate has restricted protests and rallies to only four hours a day in the city. The move follows instructions from the Rajasthan High Court, which was hearing a petition complaining about the traffic congestion caused by protests and rallies. Under the new guideline, protests and rallies will only be allowed from 12 noon to 4 p.m. No protests or rallies will be allowed from 9 AM to 12 noon and from 4 PM to 8 PM, news agency IANS reported.

Timing For Protests In Jaipur

As per the new guidelines, no protests and rallies will be allowed from 9 AM to 12 noon and from 4 PM to 8 PM Dharna-demonstration and rally can be taken out in the city only from 12 noon to 4 PM. During this also, the main roads and intersections of the city will not be blocked.

On August 1, after the jam during a BJP rally, the High Court had directed the government to prepare detailed guidelines regarding sit-in demonstrations and rallies. After this, the Jaipur Police Commissionerate prepared a detailed guideline and submitted it to the court. Now, protestors will have to follow this guideline.

Details About The Guideline:

In the detailed guideline, the police have divided the city into four parts and fixed the place of protest. Under this, a separate place has been fixed for a crowd of up to 2000 people. Different places have been fixed for more crowd.

Jaipur Traffic Police Advisory

Last week, the Jaipur Traffic Police imposed traffic restrictions for Saturday and Sunday for the Teej procession. The procession will start at 5 PM from Janani Dyodhi and will pass through Tripolia Bazaar, Chhoti Chaupar, Gangauri Bazaar and Chaugan Stadium.

The traffic restrictions will be in place from 5 pm onwards and will remain in effect until the procession concludes and returns to the City Palace. The Jaipur Traffic Police also announced that the traffic restrictions imposed for the Teej procession will be extended, as per Times Of India.

The following roads will be closed to traffic:

Garh Ganesh Chauraha towards Chaugan Stadium and Gangauri Bazaar

Chaugan Stadium intersection via Barah Bhaiyon ka Chauraha and then through Chandpole Bazaar

