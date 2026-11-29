Attention railway pasengers: Route details of several trains including Doon Express, Howrah-Anand Vihar Special changed for Nov 30, full list here

Northern Railway announces train diversions and rescheduling on November 30, 2026, due to development work. Check revised timings and route details for Doon Express, Balurghat-Bhatinda Express and Kumbh Express.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/attention-railway-pasengers-route-details-of-several-trains-including-doon-express-howrah-anand-vihar-special-changed-for-nov-30-full-list-here-8549003/ Copy

Indian Railways- File image

Indian Railways train diversion update: In a matter of update for the passengers of the Indian Railways, several important trains operating under Northern Railway will face disruptions on November 30, 2026, due to ongoing infrastructure development work, with authorities announcing route diversions, rescheduled departures and en route operational regulations. According to official information released by the Railways, the changes will affect passengers travelling on the Balurghat-Bhatinda Express, Doon Express, Howrah-Anand Vihar Special and Dehradun-Howrah Kumbh Express. Therefore, passengers have been advised to verify revised schedules and train statuses before leaving for their stations.

List of trains under operational changes?

According to Railway authorities, the operational changes stem from ongoing infrastructure development work aimed at improving efficiency and connectivity. While the Balurghat-Bhatinda Express will skip 15 stations on its diverted path, the Doon Express and Howrah-Anand Vihar Special will depart two hours behind schedule, and the Dehradun-Howrah Kumbh Express will face en route regulation. Passengers are advised to verify updated schedules via the official railway website, helpline services, or stations before commencing their journeys, a report by India TV said.

Train Number & Name Date of Disruption Type of Change Revised Schedule / Route Details 15733 Balurghat-Bhatinda Express November 30, 2026 Route Diversion Diverted via Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn, Mirzapur, Prayagraj and Kanpur Central. Will skip 15 stations including Varanasi, Jalalganj, Zafarabad, Jaunpur City, Shri Krishna Nagar, Harpalganj, Koiripur, Lambhua, Sultanpur, Musafirkhana, Nihalgarh, Akbar Ganj, Haidergarh, Lucknow Charbagh, and Unnao. 13009 Howrah-Yog Nagari Rishikesh Doon Express November 30, 2026 Rescheduled & Regulated Will depart Howrah 2 hours late at 10:25 pm (instead of 8:25 pm) and face a 180-minute regulation en route to Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction. 03009 Howrah-Anand Vihar Special November 30, 2026 Rescheduled & Regulated Will depart Howrah 2 hours late at 1:55 am on December 1 (instead of 11:55 pm on Nov 30) and be regulated for 120 minutes en route to Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction. 13038 Dehradun-Howrah Kumbh Express November 30, 2026 En Route Regulation Will be regulated for 120 minutes during its journey, potentially delaying arrival at its destination.

According to Railway authorities, these operational changes stem from ongoing infrastructure development work aimed at improving connectivity. While the Balurghat-Bhatinda Express will skip 15 stations, the Doon Express and Howrah-Anand Vihar Special will depart two hours late, and the Dehradun-Howrah Kumbh Express will face regulation. Passengers should verify updated schedules before travelling.