New Delhi: Keeping in mind the possibility of the COVID third wave, the West Central Railway has announced that it will impose heavy fines on passengers flouting Covid-19 guidelines at railway stations. Giving further details, the West Central Railway said it will increase surveillance on the passengers violating Covid norms. The move has been taken after PM Modi's recent visit to Bhopal for inauguration of Rani Kamlapati railway station. During his address, PM Modi had raised the issues of cleanliness and sanitation at railway stations.

PM Modi had said that the condition of the stations is being changed. "Before our government till 7 years ago, a lot of garbage used to be there at the stations. But now the railway is changing and the public will have to cooperate in this," he had said.

Furthermore, the West Central Railway said it has launched a campaign to maintain cleanliness at stations while following all Covid protocols. The Railway officials have been asked to increase vigil on the passengers who are not following Covid guidelines.

The West Central Railway said the train passengers travelling without face masks and social distancing norms will be fined heavily and the passengers found spitting, littering or smoking will also be levied fines.

Moreover, the West Central Railway has also urged the passengers spreading dirt and garbage at the stations to follow the cleanliness practices.