Attention travelers! Six trains operating via Jammu division diverted from September 21 to 27; check details

Northern Railway has diverted six trains via Jammu division from Sept 21 to 27 due to loop line construction at Manawala station.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/attention-travelers-six-trains-operating-via-jammu-division-diverted-from-september-21-to-27-check-details-ludhiana-jalandhar-cantt-mukerian-pathankot-8528560/ Copy

Indian Railways- File image

Attention rail commuters! Traveling via Jammu or Firozpur? Six key trains will be diverted between September 21 and 27, 2026, due to essential infrastructure upgrades at Manawala station in Punjab. Northern Railway has enforced pre-non-interlocking and non-interlocking blocks on the Jalandhar Cantt-Amritsar section to construct longer loop lines. Popular services, including the Pathankot-Delhi Express, will run along alternate routes via Mukerian and Ludhiana. Passengers should recheck their travel itineraries before heading to stations.

Key Disruption & Diversion Profile

Parameter Operational Details Affected Route/Division Jammu Division / Firozpur Division (Northern Railway) Disruption Period September 21 to September 27, 2026 Primary Work Scope Pre-non-interlocking & non-interlocking blocks for longer loops at Manawala station Section Affected Jalandhar Cantt–Amritsar section Sample Diversion Route Pathankot-Delhi Express via Pathankot–Mukerian–Jalandhar Cantt–Ludhiana

Key Operational Highlights

Scheduled Traffic Blocks: Non-interlocking work at Manawala station has necessitated route diversions for passenger and express trains operating through the Jammu region. Read more: India's B35 Bullet Train: 350 kmph speed, indigenous technology and a rival to Japan's E10 series | All you need to know

Specific Diversion Details: The Pathankot-Delhi Express will run via the Pathankot–Mukerian–Jalandhar Cantt–Ludhiana route between September 21 and 27, except on September 25.

Passenger Advisory: Passengers travelling on the Jalandhar Cantt–Amritsar–Jammu corridor are advised to verify real-time train status via the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) or the 139 helpline.

Its counterpart, Delhi-Pathankot express, will run via Ludhiana-Jalandhar Cantt-Mukerian-Pathankot from September 21 to 27, except on September 24.

List of train affected

Bhagat Ki Kothi-Jammu Tawi Express (14803) will operate via Jalandhar Cantt-Mukerian-Pathankot from September 21 to 26, while Jammu Tawi-Bhagat Ki Kothi Express (14804) will take the Pathankot-Mukerian-Jalandhar Cantt route from September 21 to 27, they said.

Tatanagar-Jammu Tawi Express (18101) will be diverted via Jalandhar Cantt-Mukerian-Pathankot on September 23 and 25, while Sambalpur-Jammu Tawi Express (18309) will follow the same route on September 24, they said.

Passengers have been advised to check the latest train status through the Rail Madad helpline 139 or the national train enquiry system (NTES) before commencing their journey to avoid inconvenience. Railway officials urge all passengers traveling through the Jalandhar Cantt-Amritsar section to confirm their updated train status online via NTES before starting their journeys.

(With inputs from agencies)