WhatsApp Scam Latest Update: Attention WhatsApp users! Recently, many in India are receiving a message on their WhatsApp which claims a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh from the popular quiz-show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). The message further claims that the registered number has been selected in the “KBC Sim Card Lucky Draw Compitation 2021.” The message which is being widely circulated on WhatsApp asks users to click on a link that would redirect them to the “KBC Office.”Also Read - KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan Can't Stop Laughing After TMKOC's Popatlal Asks 'Aap Mere Shaadi Karva Sakte Hai?'

However, this is not the first time that such scams are happening. Earlier also, a similar message went viral which the Central government later called it “fake.” Also Read - KBC 13 Episode That Showed 'Midbrain Activation' Pulled Down After Open Letter to Amitabh Bachchan

In the similar manner, Delhi Police’s Cyber Crime Unit had also published a detailed blog post explaining what to look out for and how to make a complaint against such fake messages on WhatsApp. Also Read - KBC 13: Geeta Singh Gaur Couldn’t Answer This Rs 7 Crore Question on ‘Akbar’, Can You?

Notably, the new WhatsApp message is bit different from the message that went viral earlier.

Here’s the entire message that WhatsApp users may receive:

“HELLO

Namashkar!

I am Vijay Kumar from KBC Koun Banega Carorepati mumbai!

Congratulation,

Your wahtsapp Number Selected in KBC Sim Card Lucky Draw Compitation 2021!

You have won 25,00,000 Lacs KBC Cash Prize.

Apka WAHTSAPP Number KBC All india Sim Card Lucky Draw Compitation Main Winner Bangaya hai!

25,000,00 Lacs KBC Cash Prize Ka!

Please Contact Now KBC Office WhatsApp No: https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=917011789860

KBC Manger: Mr Rana Prtabh Singh is Online And get your KBC Prize Money information!

Your Lottery No.0099

Your KBC File No:BT12

Dear winner please only call to WhatsApp!

Ap abi apne WhatsApp Number se KBC Office Me Whatsapp Call karein! https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=917011789860

Thank You.”

The Cyber Cell of Delhi Police stated that the fraudsters send such WhatsApp messages to unsuspecting victims from unknown numbers. It added that once the victim deposits that money, they start demanding for more on one pretext or another.

The Delhi Police in the statement alerted people against such claims and said messages usually claiming cash rewards are fraudulent and contain loads of grammatical errors.