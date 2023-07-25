Home

Atul Shatavart Nadig, Who Won Gold at International Mathematical Olympiad, Shares His Secret to Success

Atul Shatavart Nadig, Who Won Gold at International Mathematical Olympiad, Shares His Secret to Success

Atul Shatavart Nadig has always had a passion for math, and his dedication and hard work paid off when he won the gold medal at the 64th International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) in Chiba, Japan.

Atul started his journey to the IMO when he was in grade 10. He participated in the National Mathematical Olympiad (NMI) and qualified for the IMO training camp.

New Delhi: Six Indian boys won two gold, two silver, and two bronze medals at the International Mathematical Olympiad, which took place in Chiba, Japan, from July 2 to 13, thanks to a love of math that began when they were young. Atul Shatavart Nadig, 17, from Bengaluru; Arjun Gupta, 17, from Delhi; Ananda Bhaduri, 17, from Guwahati; Siddharth Choppara, 16, from Pune; Adhitya Venkata Ganesh Mangudy, 16, from Pune; and Archit Manas, 15, from Delhi, were all members of the squad.

This time, six boys made up the Indian team, which placed ninth out of 112 nations thanks to their leadership, but we are here to talk about the story of a boy whose love for math brought him everything he dreamed of.

Atul Shatavart Nadig is a 17-year-old student from Shri Ram Global School in Whitefield, Bengaluru.

How Atul Started His Journey

At the camp, he met other students who were just as passionate about maths as he was. They worked together to prepare for the IMO, and they supported each other through the challenges.

Atul Shares Math Journey In His Own Words

While sharing his journey, Atul said, “Some of us were acquainted thanks to shared tutors, while others were connected through various math competitions or internet forums. We all started interacting online, but when we first met in person, like at pre-departure camp, it was at the camps.

We held a pre-departure camp for a week prior to the competition. We were all assigned difficulties the first few days, and our goal was to work as a team to find solutions. We got to know one another better as a result of that. Together, we worked through those exercises and found the solutions, forging bonds of friendship and teamwork,” Atul was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

Self-taught Champion

“In terms of Olympiad Math, I am mostly self-taught. Ever since grade 10, I have been doing Olympiad Math through the Art of Problem Solving website, classes on the Online Math Club, and handouts by Evan Chen, a past Olympiad medalist. I won a gold medal and placed 12th overall in this year’s event,” Atul was quoted as saying by the Hindu.

Director of Sophie Fellowship

Atul Shatavart Nadig, who scored a perfect 1600 on the SAT last year, will be pursuing his studies in Mathematics and Computer Science at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the United States. He is also the director of the Sophie Fellowship, an initiative that aims to prepare Indian students for math Olympiads by showcasing the beauty of mathematics. He hopes to reach out to more students in India who are unaware of the career prospects that mathematics offers, the report said.

