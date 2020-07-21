New Delhi: Rajasthan Police, whose Special Operations Group (SOG) is probing the audio tapes on which alleged discussions between BJP leaders and rebel MLAs of the ruling Congress over how to topple its government in the state have been captured, on Tuesday wrote to the Haryana Police and the Delhi Police, seeking their cooperation in the said probe. Also Read - Rajasthan Crisis: SOG Visits Second Manesar Resort in Search of Rebel Congress MLAs

A letter to this effect was written by Rajasthan DGP Bhupendra Yadav to his Haryana counterpart Manoj Yadav and SN Shrivastava, the Police Commissioner of Delhi.

Rajasthan DGP Bhupendra Yadav writes to DGP of Haryana and the Commissioner of Delhi Police, seeking cooperation in Special Operation Group's (SOG) probe in a case related to alleged attempts to destabilize the state government. — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2020

Notably, the letter has its roots in events that transpired outside the ITC Bharat Grand resort in Haryana’s Manesar last Friday. An SOG team, which had arrived at the hotel in search of 18 rebel MLAs, who are supporting the now-sacked Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot against CM Ashok Gehlot, was stopped outside the resort by the Haryana Police.

Eventually, when finally allowed to enter, the team couldn’t find the rebel MLAs.

Then, on Sunday night, the SOG arrived at yet another Manesar resort-Best Western Resort-but left after 20 minutes after its gates were not opened. However, here, they were not stopped by the Haryana Police which was present at the spot.

Haryana is governed by the BJP which is in opposition in Rajasthan. This is why, the Congress alleges, its rebel MLAs are staying at a resort there and why the SOG team was not allowed to enter the resort. The BJP has, however, rubbished the allegations.

The SOG, in particular, is looking for rebel Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma, believed to be once of the voices heard on the three tapes that have emerged. The other person is said to be that of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who has denied that the voice in the audio is his and stressed that he is ready for any enquiry.

Congress has suspended Sharma from its primary membership along with another rebel MLA Vishvendra Singh. Also, Sanjay Jain, a businessman who is reportedly the middleman, has been arrested by the SOG.