August 20 IMD Weather Forecast: Heavy rain expected in Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh…

August 20 IMD Weather Forecast: Delhi is expected to see cloudy skies on August 20, with the possibility of one or two spells of light to moderate rain during the morning and afternoon, the Meteorological Department said.

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The weather department has stated that the sky will remain generally cloudy across the national capital and its surrounding areas. Representational Image

August 20 IMD Weather Forecast: India is bracing for heavy rainfall on Thursday, with showers predicted in Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, among other regions, on Thursday (August 20), stated the India Meteorological Department (IMD). According to the forecast issued by the IMD, the depression formed over North Jharkhand and adjoining areas is now weakening. However, due to its influence and other weather systems, light to very heavy rains are likely to occur in many parts of the country on August 20, 2026.

What will the weather be in Delhi-NCR?

The weather department has stated that the sky will remain generally cloudy across the national capital and its surrounding areas. The weather department has forecast heavy rain and thunderstorms, accompanied by winds reaching 40-50 kmph. Temperatures in the capital are expected to range between 28 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius. Authorities have urged people to exercise caution due to the rain and strong winds.

Weather prediction for Uttar Pradesh

The IMD has stated that Uttar Pradesh is among the major states affected by the current weather system. Western Uttar Pradesh is expected to receive very heavy to very heavy rainfall on August 20 and 22, while eastern Uttar Pradesh may receive heavy rainfall on August 19-20 and again on August 21-22.

Eastern Uttar Pradesh may receive heavy rainfall from August 20-23. Extremely heavy rainfall is expected at some places in southeastern Uttar Pradesh on August 20. Meanwhile, an alert has also been issued for strong winds with speeds up to 60 kmph during this period.

Also Read | West Bengal Weather Update: Kolkata, Jhargram, Howrah, Dumdum, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar to witness heavy rain, IMD issues alert

Rainfall in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh

Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls is expected in western Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. Eastern Madhya Pradesh will also experience widespread rainfall tomorrow with isolated heavy showers possible. The weatherman has also predicted continued rainfall in Chhattisgarh, with heavy to very heavy falls expected in some parts. In addition, widespread heavy rainfall is also expected in Konkan and coastal Karnataka.

What will be the weather in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh?

The weather department has warned of heavy rain and thunderstorms across several Uttarakhand districts on August 20. Nainital, Haridwar, Rishikesh and other areas, including Bageshwar, Almora, Pithoragarh and Rudraprayag, could witness winds of up to 55 kmph. Dehradun is expected to record a high of 29 degrees Celsius and a low of 24 degrees Celsius.

Himachal Pradesh is set for another spell of unsettled weather on August 20, with rain and thunderstorms expected in several districts. Mandi, Shimla, Solan, Una, Bilaspur, Chamba, Kinnaur, Hamirpur and Kangra may see winds of 50-60 kmph. Manali is likely to record a high of 16 degrees Celsius and a low of 11 degrees Celsius.

Jammu and Kashmir will see…

Several districts of Jammu and Kashmir are likely to experience heavy rain and thunderstorms on August 20, with winds reaching up to 55 kmph. The warning covers Baramulla, Anantnag, Reasi, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Kishtwar, Shopian, Poonch, Ramban and Bandipora.