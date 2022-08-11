Supermoon 2022: In July, it was Buck moon, the biggest supermoon of 2022 that thrilled the sky watchers. In August, there is another celestial marvel that will amaze them equally, maybe even more. It is the fourth and final supermoon of the year, called “Sturgeon Moon”, after the Flower Moon of February, Strawberry Moon of June, and Buck Moon of July. The Sturgeon Moon of August will be the final supermoon of 2022 and it will enchant astronomers and commoners alike on Thursday, August 11. A supermoon occurs when “it is a full moon that occurs at a time when it is at the closest distance to the closest point of the moon to Earth in its orbit”.Also Read - All Skygazers Look Up! From Last Supermoon To Meteor Shower, THESE 4 Astronomical Events Just Cannot Be Missed This August

This point is called perigee. Supermoons appear bigger and brighter than the average full moons and they can appear up to 16 percent brighter in the night sky.

Opposite the perigee, the moon which is at the farthest point, the apogee, is called a micro moon, opposite to super moon.

August 2022 supermoon: Time and date

The Sturgeon supermoon will be visible on the full moon night of Thursday, August 11. The supermoon will peak around 01:36 am GMT at night. However, the moon will also appear in almost all its brightness and fullness on the night prior and after the supermoon night – Wednesday, August 10, and Friday August 12.

The August supermoon is your final chance to watch the moon in its all might this year.

Why is it called Sturgeon Moon?

The August supermoon derives its name from a large sturgeon fish which the Algonquin tribes of North America used to be able to catch with much more ease during the time.