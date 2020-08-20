New Delhi: A day after Bihar DGP Gupteswar Pandey was in a spot for saying Rhea Chakraborty doesn’t have the ‘aukat’ to comment on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar — a remark which many found reeking of misogyny, the DGP on Thursday justified what he said and explained that Rhea Chakraborty is an accused in the case related to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. “The meaning of ‘Aukat’ in english is stature. Rhea Chakraborty does not have the stature to comment on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. She shouldn’t forget that she is a named accused in FIR in #SushantSinghRajput case which was under me & now with CBI,” the DGP said. Also Read - Mumbai Police to Conduct Parallel Probe in Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case, Says Maha Minister Anil Parab

“If a political leader comments on Bihar CM, then I am nobody to comment over it. But if an accused makes some baseless comment on Bihar CM, then it is objectionable. She should fight the battle legally,” the DGP added. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Questions Aamir Khan And Anushka Sharma's Silence in Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case

Rhea Chakraborty had moved the Supreme Court with a plea to move the case from Patna to Mumbai. The Patna FIR, filed by Sushant’s father, named Rhea Chakraborty accusing her of abetment to suicide. In her plea, Rhea mentioned the role of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar behind the filing of the case in Patna. The Supreme Court on Wednesday handed the investigation over to the CBI. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Father KK Singh Issues New Statement: Only I And My Daughters Comprise Family of SSR

Following this, Bihar DGP who has been pointing out several loopholes in the case tore into Rhea Chakraborty and said she has no right/authority (aukat) to comment on Nitish Kumar.

‘Aukat nahi hai’? I get he is feeling triumphant but that’s no way of talking about anyone. Whats this language?! https://t.co/j66EW9Tj61 — Shomini Sen (@shominisen) August 19, 2020

I thought the only “aukat” needed to comment on an elected representative is to be a homo sapien. But hey, what do I know? I also thought India is a democracy. Silly me! #RheaChakraborthy #NitishKumar #SushantSinghRajput https://t.co/IT4745uBS1 — Anna MM Vetticad (@annavetticad) August 19, 2020

The comment drew flak as several pointed out how an accused, as she is a woman, was being sermonised what she could do and what she could not, though she was not a proved guilty in the case.