New Delhi: Expressing grief over the death of 24 migrants who were killed on Saturday morning in Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh, PM said that the government is engaged in providing relief to the kin of the deceased. Also Read - List of All Bollywood, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada And Malayalam Films Releasing on OTT Platforms Before Theatres Due to COVID-19

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, PM Modi said,”I am deeply hurt by the tragic road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya. Government is taking all relief measures. I express my condolence to the families of the those who died in the accident and also pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.” Also Read - HORRIBLE! Bengal Men Torture Gangetic Dolphin to Death on Banks of River Hooghly, Viral Video Sparks Fury on Twitter

Earlier this morning at around 3:30 AM today, 24 labourers were killed and more than 30 were injured after the truck they were travelling in collided with another in Auraiya. The workers were coming from Rajasthan. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Latest News, May 16, 2020: Allahabad HC Allows Recital of Azaan by Single Individuals, Prohibits Use of Loudpeakers

The state government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the dead victims and Rs 50,000 for those injured in the accident.

“Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also directed that all the injured be provided medical care immediately and the Commissioner and IG Kanpur to visit the site and give the report on the cause of the accident immediately”, said UP Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi.

Reacting over the mishap, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav termed the death of 24 migrant labourersas “indescribable”. He stated that such accidents are “not deaths, but murders”.

“Indescribable sadness on the death of over 24 poor migrant labourers in UP’s Auraiya. Prayers for the injured persons. Let’s see till when the silence maintained by heartless people and their supporters justify this negligence… despite knowing everything, and seeing everything. Such accidents are not deaths, but murder,” Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.

BSP chief Mayawati asked CM Yogi to take action against the officers who didn’t fulfill their responsibilities.

“Families of those who were killed or injured in this accident should be provided financial assistance. I express my condolences to the bereaved families”, the BSP supremo said.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor, Kejriwal also took to twitter and wrote, “Extremely disturbed by the loss of lives in the accident in Auraiya. The tragedy of migrant labour keeps getting worse. Something needs to be done urgently.”

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra condoling the death of the migrant workers slammed the Uttar Pradesh government.

In a series of tweets she said, “The heart wrenching accident of Auraiya has again brought the question to the fore, why the government is not making proper arrangements for the safe return of the migrant workers? Why the buses are not being arranged in the state to transport the migrant workers?”

“Either the government is not seeing anything or even after seeing everything they are just ignoring it. Is rhethoric the only job left with the government?” she said in next tweet.

Priyanka Gandhi, who is also the in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh also demanded that the dead bodies of all the victims should be transported respectfully to their family members. “All the injured to be given proper treatment. And all of them should be financially supported,” she said in a tweet.