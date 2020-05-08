New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday expressed his grief over the migrant workers who were mowed down in a train accident in Aurangabad and said that people should be ‘ashamed of the treatment meted out to the builders of our nation’. Also Read - Sonam Kapoor Shares Unseen Pic of Both Parents, Thanks Them For Being Her And Anand's Role Models

"I am shocked at the news of migrant labourers being crushed to death by a goods train. We should be ashamed at the treatment meted out to the builders of our nation. My condolences to the families of those killed and I pray for the early recovery of the injured," Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

Addressing a press briefing through video conference shortly after, the Congress leader criticised the central government for not making timely arrangements for migrants in the lockdown situation.

Instead of giving migrant workers the freedom to go home if they want to, Gandhi said, the government is trying to restrict them further. The workers should be duly tested for coronavirus and they should be allowed to go home, he said.

He said that the government needs to put money in people’s hands, and have a strategy for migrants and prepare post-lockdown guidelines.

“Money should be sent to at least 50 per cent poor people’s accounts now; Rs 7,000 per person. This would cost about Rs 50,000 crore in total,” Rahul Gandhi asserted.

“Migrants need support and money now, and today. MSMEs need help immediately, not tomorrow, or job losses will become a tsunami,” he added.

Earlier this morning, a goods train running from Jalna to Aurangabad, accidentally run over at least 16 migrant labourers, including two children, and injured five others. The migrants who haad been walking on foot to return to their homes in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, were sleeping on the railway tracks when the tragic incident took place.