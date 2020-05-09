New Delhi: Just a day before he was killed in the train accident in Aurangabad, 28-year-old Brajesh Singh had informed his father that he would be reaching their village by a special train soon. For Gajraj Singh, a resident of Antoli village in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol district, that phone call was the last conversation he had with his sons Brajesh and Shivdayal (25). Also Read - Who is Paying For Migrants? Delhi, Bihar at Loggerheads, Maharashtra Says Odisha, Bihar, Tamil Nadu Not Willing to Take Workers Back

Bodies of the two brothers, along with those of 14 other labourers, would be reaching their village on Saturday. Also Read - COVID-19: Cases in Maharashtra Surpass 19,000-Mark; CM Hints at Lockdown Extension

At least 16 labourers, who were travelling to their home state Madhya Pradesh on foot, were mowed down by a goods train while they were sleeping on tracks near Karmad station in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district early morning on Friday. Also Read - Coronavirus in Maharashtra: 'Keep Patience' CM Urges Migrants, Also Clarifies Army Won't be Deployed in Mumbai

“Only a day before the mishap, my sons informed me that they had left on foot to board a train from Maharashtra and will reach Shahdol soon. They told me that they would sit on the train on Friday. But instead of my sons, the news of their death has reached me,” said an inconsolable Gajraj.

A pall of gloom descended the home of Antoli resident Ramniranjan Singh, who lost his young sons, who were barely out of their teens.

“I have lost my support system and now I don’t know how I will live,” said Ramniranjan, father of Nirvesh Singh (20) and Ravendra Singh (18). Senior officials and Beohari MLA Sharad Kol, among others, reached the village to help the grief-stricken families.

“We will probably hold a common funeral for the deceased from the village. The district administration has sanctioned Rs 10,000 each for the purpose,” an official said.

Of the 16 victims, five belonged to Umaria and 11 were from Shahdol district.