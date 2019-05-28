Mumbai: Villagers from Maharashtra’s Aurangabad held protests on Tuesday demanding the release of water into Godavari basin. Speaking on behalf of the villagers, a farmer activist reportedly said that they are conducting the ‘bhajan’ Andolan. He added that they are praying to God as the Government are not ready to listen to their demands.

Activist Jayaji Suryawanshi reportedly said, ‘Doing ‘bhajan Andolan,’ government is not listening, so praying to god. If water is not released by tonight then on 30th we’ll sit in front of houses of officials.”

Aurangabad: Villagers protest demanding release of water into Godavari basin. Activist Jayaji Suryawanshi says,’Doing ‘bhajan andolan,’ govt isn’t listening, so praying to god. If water isn’t released by tonight then on 30th we’ll sit in front of houses of officials #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/LLvrGFIkyH — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2019

Meanwhile, a farmer from Nashik in Maharashtra had caused a flutter last year by sending his paltry earnings from onion sale to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sanjay Sathe, who hails from Niphad taluka in the North Maharashtra district, had sent Rs 1,064, his earnings from selling 750 kg of onions in the wholesale market, to the Prime Minister on November 29 as a protest. The PMO had returned the money-order sent by Sathe.

Notably, the farmer on Monday requested the Prime Minister to make Nitin Gadkari Agriculture Minister. The farmer, Sanjay Sathe, has sent a parcel containing a “Gandhi topi” (a white cap), two white-coloured cotton handkerchiefs, and a written letter to the PM congratulating him (for the BJP’s resounding victory in Lok Sabha elections).

“I want to congratulate PM Modi hence as a tradition here, I have sent him a white cap and two long handkerchiefs,” Sathe said on Monday. He said, “I also requested the PM to make Nitin Gadkari union agriculture minister so that he can resolve our issues.”

(With agency inputs)