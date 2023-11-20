Aussie Deputy PM Marles Embraces Delhi’s Street Food Culture, Savoring Nimbu Pani and Ram Laddu; Check Images Here

Richard Marles interacted with the young cricket players and also played 'gully' cricket on the premises of Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday. Marles was joined by the 14-18-year-old young cricket players on the stadium premises.

New Delhi: Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard Marles experienced the vibrant street food culture of Delhi on Monday. He savored a refreshing glass of nimbu pani, a popular Indian lemonade, from a local stall. Demonstrating his familiarity with India’s digital payment ecosystem, Marles conveniently paid for his drink using the UPI system. Later in the day, he indulged in the treat of Ram laddu, a traditional Indian street food, further immersing himself in the culinary delights of Delhi, as per a report covered by ANI.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Plays ‘Gully Cricket’

Earlier in the day, Richard Marles interacted with the young cricket players and also played ‘gully’ cricket on the premises of Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday. Marles was joined by the 14-18-year-old young cricket players on the stadium premises. The Australian leader also paid floral tribute to former Union Minister Arun Jaitley at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Earlier today, the Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles, along with Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong, visited and laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in Delhi.

The two Australian leaders will co-chair the India-Australia 2+2 dialogue with their Indian counterparts, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, later in the evening.

Australian Deputy Prime Minister And Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Hold Bilateral Meet

#WATCH | Australian Deputy Prime Minister & Defence Minister Richard Marles and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, hold bilateral meeting in Delhi pic.twitter.com/pfzOWi7in5 — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2023

India-Australia 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue Soon

The second India-Australia 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue will be held in the national capital on Monday, during which a wide range of strategic, defence and security issues are expected to be discussed between the two countries, an official statement said.

Moreover, the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue is a cornerstone of the India-Australia relationship and an opportunity to progress in working together to shape the type of region they want. Earlier, Richard Marles said, “India is a top-tier security partner for Australia and our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is one of practical, tangible actions that directly benefit the Indo-Pacific region”.

Further noting that this year has seen a number of firsts in the India-Australia defence relationship, including an Indian submarine visit to Perth and Australia’s hosting of Exercise Malabar, Marles added that all this demonstrates the growing closeness of both nation’s defence and security partnerships, according to the Australian Foreign Ministry. Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs Minister Wong stated that the India-Australia partnership is central to the stability and prosperity of our shared region.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.