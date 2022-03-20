New Delhi: In the largest-ever investment by the Australian government in India, Canberra is set to announce an investment of Rs 1,500 crore in India in multiple sectors, news agency ANI reported on Sunday. The India-Australia bilateral summit will be held on Monday, March 21, post the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison.Also Read - Australia Grants Temporary Visas to Ukrainian Refugees Permitting Work, Study

"India and Australia will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the field of critical minerals, which will help and increase access of India to acquire metallic coal and lithium from Australia. India-Australia will conclude trade agreement by the end of this month," ANI reported citing sources.



PM Modi and his Australian counterpart are scheduled to hold the second India-Australia Virtual Summit on Monday to lay the way forward on new initiatives and enhance cooperation in a diverse range of sectors between the two countries.

The Summit follows the historic first Virtual Summit in June 2020 when the relationship was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. During the upcoming virtual summit, the Leaders will take stock of progress made on various initiatives under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The Leaders are expected to commit to closer cooperation in trade, critical minerals, migration and mobility, and education, among others, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press statement.

On Friday, Morrison had underlined that the strong bilateral relationship between the two countries is based on a shared vision of an open, inclusive, and resilient Indo-Pacific. In an official statement, he said, “Australia and India’s strong bilateral relationship is based on mutual understanding and trust, a commitment to democracy, and a shared vision of an open, inclusive, resilient and prosperous Indo-Pacific.”

“Prime Minister Modi and I will discuss deepening our trade and investment relationship and harnessing new economic opportunities to support our mutual economic recovery and growth. Central to these endeavours are strengthened cooperation in defence and security, science and technology, and critical minerals and clean energy,” he added.