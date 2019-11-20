Badami: A tourist was beaten up for misbehaving with women in Karnataka. According to a report, the man from Australia was roughed up by villagers for misbehaving with women after getting drunk.

The man, in his mid-thirties, was traveling on a bus to Karnataka’s Bagalkot. However, he decided to get off before reaching the destination.

He was allegedly drunk and started misbehaving with women and also clashed with the locals over the same, NDTV report said.

“There was an altercation and an exchange of blows between the villagers and the foreign national. The police were called and we shifted him to a hospital in Bagalkot,” a police official told the leading news channel.

A case has been registered by the police. Some people have also been detained in connection with the incident.

In an earlier incident, a German national was beaten up by a group of people at the Robertsganj Railway Station in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh. The police arrested one railway staff in this connection. Robertsganj police reached the site of the incident on the complaint of the Station Master and arrested railway staff, Aman Yadav.

The accused, who said he was a Railway engineer, had alleged that the German national first blew a fist at his mouth when the former greeted him, which led to a fight. “I am innocent. The German national punched me when I said ‘welcome to India’ to him. He even abused me and spat on me,” Yadav said.