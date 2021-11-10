Thiruvananthapuram: President of India Ram Nath Kovind had recently presented the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award in the country, to Balan Putheri, a visually challenged literateur who managed to author as many as 211 books on various subjects.Also Read - Behold The 7,525-Carat Rhino Emerald, The Largest Gemstone Discovered at Zambian Mine | See Pics

However, Moments before he was to receive the honour, Putheri got the news that his life partner, Shanta, had passed away after a prolonged battle with cancer. Also Read - Who is Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar, Next Indian Navy Chief

For Balan, Santha was the pillar of strength. She gave him the courage to write and supported in all his endeavours. Also Read - Assam Family Celebrates Specially-abled Son's Birthday on Newly-built Flyover, Trolled After Pics Go Viral | Full Story

Shell shocked, Balan didn’t know what to do at that crucial moment. Returning home was impossible at such short notice, so he decided not to miss the function.

According to report, the pyre of his wife was still smouldering when Balan received the award with trembling hands. Balan had wanted to have his wife beside him while accepting the biggest honour of his life.

Putheri told Asianet News that it was his wife’s wish that he collect the award (Padma Shri). He said, “I never dreamt of getting such a major award in my lifetime. I am fortunate enough to receive the honour. Yet, every time you come across a moment of happiness, grief always comes along too.”

Putheri lost his eyesight over two decades ago, yet he kept his passion for literature going. Putheri published his first book in 1983. In 1997, Putheri published his 50th book, Guruvayoor Ekadashi.

The selection of Balan for Padma Shri had evoked criticism from a section of writers who alleged that he was awarded because of his affiliation to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The Padma Awards are the highest civilian honours of India announced annually ahead of Republic Day. However, the award-giving ceremony was affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic this year.

The Padma Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher-order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service). The award seeks to recognise achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.