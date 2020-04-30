New Delhi: A day after the Centre decided to allow the inter-state movement of the workers and students, state governments on Thursday decided to draft a standard operating procedure following which the transport will take place — in consultation with the source/destination state governments. Also Read - Live Sport Will Return Only When The Government Deems it Safe: Stuart Broad

The Maharashtra government has already issued the guidelines. Also Read - David Warner Against Abolishing Practice of Applying Saliva to Shine Ball

1. For inter-state movement, the sending and receiving states/UTs shall consult each other and mutually agree to the movement by road as also the schedule. Also Read - AISA State President Kawalpreet Kaur's Phone Seized by Delhi Police For Delhi Riots Investigation

2. No movement shall be permitted into the State of Maharashtra unless the group of persons has obtained the letter from the appropriate district collector or the director, state disaster management.

3. No group of persons shall be allowed to leave unless they have an appropriate letter from the receiving state/disaster authority.

4. All those who desire to move will be screened and only those who don’t show influenza-like symptoms will be allowed to proceed.

5. Any group of persons coming into Maharashtra will have to strictly follow the 14-day quarantine period which will be ensured by the collectors/municipal commissioners.

Jammu and Kashmir

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will be issuing an SoP shortly to facilitate an organised movement of labour, students. “Please do not move without the prior consent of UTJK admin. All unregulated arrivals to be quarantined for 21 days at Lakhanpur,” said Rohit Kansal, Principal Secy (Planning), Jammu & Kashmir Govt

Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that it would soon make arrangements to bring Delhi students back home from Kota.

Karnataka

“We’ve decided to allow interstate movement, especially for students & migrant workers. They’ll have to bear the transport charges. We’ll allow inter-district movement for once. It’ll happen according to guidelines,” Karnataka Minister JC Madhuswamy said on Thursday after the state cabinet meeting.