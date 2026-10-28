Autorickshaw fares revised: Tamil Nadu government announces new fares, minimum fare fixed at Rs 50 – Check revised structure here

The Tamil Nadu government has revised the fare structure for contract carriage auto-rickshaws operating in the state. Check the revised fare structure here.

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Autorickshaw fares revised: Tamil Nadu government announces new fares, minimum fare fixed at Rs 50 - Check revised structure here | image; X

Tamil Nadu Revised Auto Fares: The Tamil Nadu government has revised the fare structure for contract carriage auto-rickshaws operating across the state. Under the revised rates, introduced after 13 years, the minimum fare for auto-rickshaws will be Rs 50 for the first 1.8 km. It means passengers will pay an additional Rs 25 for every km travelled beyond 1.8 km, as per the Tamil Nadu Government Gazette published on Tuesday. The notification issued by the Home Department (Transport-I) states that the state government has revised the fare under Section 67 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

According to the Gazette, the state government has fixed the Ghat fare at 1.2 times the minimum fare. The base fare has been fixed at Rs 50, and the additional Ghat fare has been fixed at Rs 30/km.

Night Charges Set at 1.5 Times Regular Fare, Waiting Fee at Rs 1/Minute

The government fixed the Ghat fare at 1.2 times the minimum fare, with a base fare of Rs 60, and also fixed the additional Ghat fare at Rs 30 per kilometre.

Under the revised rates, night-time fares between 10 pm and 5 am will be 1.5 times the regular fare. A waiting charge of Rs 1 per minute has also been prescribed.

Tamil Nadu Revised Auto-Rickshaw Fare Structure

Fare component Revised fare Minimum fare ₹50 for the first 1.8 km Additional distance fare ₹25 per km beyond the first 1.8 km Ghat fare 1.2 times the minimum fare Ghat base fare ₹60 Additional Ghat fare ₹30 per km Night-time fare 1.5 times the regular fare, from 10 pm to 5 am Waiting charge ₹1 per minute Last revision August 25, 2013 Areas covered Chennai Metropolitan Area and other regions of Tamil Nadu

Revised Auto Fares To Apply Across Chennai and Other Regions

The notification supersedes the Home Department notifications dated August 25, 2013, and October 16, 2014, and directs the State Transport Authority and the concerned Regional Transport Authorities in Tamil Nadu to implement the revised fare structure for contract carriage autorickshaws operating in the Chennai Metropolitan Area and other regions of the state.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government increased autorickshaw fares as rates had remained unchanged for 13 years (since 25 August 2013), while drivers faced sharp increases in operating costs.

“The Government has decided to revise the rates of fare for contract carriage autorickshaws plying in Chennai Metropolitan area, keeping in view the above representations and accordingly, the Government directs the State Transport Authority to fix the rates of fare for contract carriage autorickshaws plying in Chennai Metropolitan area as Rs.12/- per Km, the minimum fare as Rs.25/- for the first 1.8 Kilometers, the waiting charges as Rs.3.50 for every 5 minutes and the night charges from 11.00 pm to 5.00 am as 50 percent etc. of the total fare calculated at the above rate,” said the government of Tamil Nadu in the G.O.Ms.No.611 dated August 25 2013.

The order to revise the auto-rickshaw fares was issued by State’s Principal Secretary A Karthik. It covers registered auto-rickshaws which are operating within Chennai Metropolitan area and in other regions of the southern state. The notification did not specify the date of commencement.

(With ANI inputs)