Noida: Days after the Uttar Pradesh Police summoned Twitter India's managing director Manish Maheshwariquestioning within seven days in connection with an allegedly misleading video showing an elderly Muslim man in Ghaziabad being assaulted, the social media giant's top official on Monday said that he is available for questioning via video, said a NDTV report. Twitter was also issued a second notice by the Ghaziabad police to seek "account details" of the suspects accused by the police of posting and promoting the video.

The summons were issued late on Thursday evening, just two days after Twitter, a news website, journalists and Congress leaders were named in a First Information Report (FIR) for allegedly "promoting enmity between religions" for posting and promoting the video amid conflicting narratives of the attack. The video purportedly showed the man being beaten up and his attackers cutting his beard.

