New Delhi: In a shocking incident, Army positions in the Siachen Glacier have been hit by an avalanche, sources at the Indian Army said on Monday.

As per the updates from the Army, the rescue operation is underway in the area where the Army personnel have been stuck up in the snow due to the incident. The avalanche had taken place in the Northern Glacier where the altitude is around 18,000 feet above the sea level.

The Army said that the incident happened at around 3:30 Pm on Monday. The Army personnel hit by the avalanche were part of a patrolling team consisting of eight persons and were in the northern glacier when the incident happened.