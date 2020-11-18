New Delhi: One soldier was killed and two others were injured after an avalanche hit an Army post in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday. The injured soldiers were rushed to a hospital. Also Read - 11 People Arrested in Assam For Posing as Air Force Personnel, Fake Id Cards Recovered From Them

The avalanche hit the Army post near the Line of Control (LoC) at Roshan Post in Tangdhar area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district late on Tuesday night around 8 pm, disaster management officials said.

Earlier on Monday, authorities in Kashmir issued an avalanche warning in four districts of the valley as the higher reaches of the union territory received moderate to heavy snowfall, while the plains were lashed by rains. The avalanche warning was issued in Kupwara, Bandipora and Baramulla districts of north Kashmir, and Ganderbal district in central Kashmir. The warning was issued in view of snowfall which started on Saturday and continued till Monday morning.

As per officials, a medium danger avalanche warning was issued for the higher reaches of Kupwara and Bandipora districts and a low danger avalanche warning was issued for the higher reaches of Ganderbal and Baramulla districts.

(With Agency Inputs)