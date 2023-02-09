Avalanche Warning Issued For 12 Districts Of J&K For Next 2 Days, Locals Advised To Take Precautions
Avalanche Warning: The SDMA said an avalanche with a 'low danger' level is likely to occur above 2,000 to 2,500 metres over Reasi, Rajouri & Ramban districts in the next 24 hours.
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Management Authority on Thursday issued avalanche warning for 12 districts of the UT including Anantnag, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Doda, Rajouri and Poonch for the next 24 hours. Giving details about the warning, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said a ‘medium danger’ level avalanche is likely to occur above 2,000 to 2,500 metres over Anantnag, Bandipore, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Kulgam, Doda, Kishtwar & Poonch districts.
The Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Management Authority further said an avalanche with a ‘low danger’ level is likely to occur above 2,000 to 2,500 metres over Reasi, Rajouri & Ramban districts in the next 24 hours.
The SDMA said the locals living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing into avalanche-prone areas for safety purposes.
(With inputs from ANI)
