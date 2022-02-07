New Delhi: An avalanche warning has been issued by the Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE), Manali, for 24 high-altitude areas in five districts of Himachal Pradesh including Lahaul and Spiti, Kullu, Chamba, Kinnaur and Shimla. The avalanche warning has been issued in Solang nullah, south and north portals of Atal Tunnel, Koksar, Batal, Kaza, Tabo, Sumdo, Kalpa, Karchham, Sangla, Chitkul, Narkanda and Theog. Following the warning, the district administrations have advised people to avoid venturing into avalanche-prone areas.Also Read - Fresh Snowfall Turns Sikkim, North Bengal Into Winter Wonderland. See Pictures, Videos

As per reports, the avalanche may also hit Jalori Pass, Nehrukund, Palchan-Kothi, Rohtang Pass, Sissu, Tandi, Keylong, Darcha, and other high-altitude areas. The other avalanche-prone areas are Killar, Barwas, Gahar, Kalawan, Ranikot in remote Pangi valley of Chamba, and Manimahesh trek route in Bharmour.

Earlier last week, the Himalayan state witnessed a spell of fresh snow that left normal life disrupted. Several parts of the state are still struggling to return to normalcy as nearly 423 roads including three national highways were still closed for traffic across the state, said Director of State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) Sudesh Kumar Mokhta. Over 145 roads are closed for traffic in Shimla, 115 in Lahaul-Spiti and 45 in Chamba. Over 276 power transformers are yet to be repaired and water supply in 92 schemes has is also to be restored.

Meanwhile, Lahaul-Spiti Superintendent of Police Manav Verma said the road conditions on the Manali-Leh highway were not suitable for vehicular movement so only four-wheel drive with chains is allowed to ply in an emergency situation.