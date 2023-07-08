Home

News

India

Food Tastes Bitter As Cost of Veg, Non-Veg Thali Rises: Report

Food Tastes Bitter As Cost of Veg, Non-Veg Thali Rises: Report

The average price of a vegetarian thali now stands at Rs. 25.1, while a non-vegetarian thali costs Rs. 60.6, which shows an increase of prices by 9% and 4% respectively.

Food Tastes Bitter As Cost of Veg, Non-Veg Thali Rises

New Delhi: Food and vegetable prices have been on the rise, and the recent surge in tomato prices has had an impact on the average cost of vegetarian and non- vegetarian thalis across India.

Trending Now

According to a report by CRISIL (Credit Rating Information Services of India Limited), the average cost of these thalis has shown a sequential increase in the months of May-June 2023 compared to previous months.

You may like to read

The report highlights that vegetarian and non- vegetarian thali prices had been declining since October last year.

The sharp decline in vegetable and cooking oil costs has led to cost reduction by 9% and 4% for both vegetarian and non-vegetarian thali respectively. What are the reasons behind this plunge? Read the #latest #CRISILPerspective to learn more. https://t.co/QN0Ooed5X1 pic.twitter.com/8xa7jRTiqp — CRISIL Limited (@CRISILLimited) June 7, 2023

The average cost of a thali is determined based on input prices prevailing in South, North, East, and West India. The report takes into account the prices of various ingredients such as vegetables, spices, cereals, pulses, broilers, edible oil, and cooking gas, which are used in preparing thali dishes.

Notably, the average price of a vegetarian thali now stands at Rs. 25.1, while a non-vegetarian thali costs Rs. 60.6, which shows an increase of prices by 9% and 4% respectively.

“The cost of veg and non-veg thalis declined 9% and 4% on-year, respectively, in May due to steep decline in prices of vegetables and cooking oil, which account for 25% of the total cost of a veg thali, but increase in prices of cereals, pulses, chicken, and eggs capped the reduction,” read the report.

In May 2023, wheat prices witnessed an 8% increase, while prices of rice and pulses surged by 4% and 10% respectively. Additionally, broiler chicken prices have risen by 5-7%, resulting in an increase in the prices of non-veg thali.

Furthermore, the prices of tomatoes have recently skyrocketed in various parts of the country due to adverse weather conditions in previous months. This has caused an overall increase in the price of this vegetable. In fact, the price of tomatoes has surpassed the Rs 100 mark in most major cities across the country.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES