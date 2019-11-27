New Delhi: Warning about the serious consequences of climate change, the United Nations in a report said that the average global temperature would rise by 3.2 degrees Celsius in the year 2100 even if all the current commitments mentioned in the Paris Agreement are implemented. The UN report was released on November 26 ahead of the 2019 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP25), stated a report.

Earlier in 2018, the global greenhouse gas (GHG) emission was reported to have reached a new high with a record 55.3 gigatonnes of CO2 equivalent emissions reported in spite of “scientific warnings and political commitments”, added the UN report. Besides, an annual Emission Gap Report published by the UN Environment Programme noted an average annual increase of 1.5 per cent in GHG emissions per year over the last decade, stated a report.

The report added that the global goal of maintaining a 1.5 degree Celsius temperature rise is possible only if there is a 7.6 per cent annual declaine in GHG emissions between 2020 and 2030.