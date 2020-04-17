New Delhi: The average growth factor of coronavirus in India has reduced by nearly 40 per cent, the Health Ministry said on Friday, adding that the government’s priority now is to speed up vaccine development and work on effective treatment of COVID-19 patients. Also Read - Follow up for 28 Days: Here's How Centre Will Ensure There's Not a Single New Case

"Before lockdown, doubling rate of COVID-19 cases was about 3 days, but according to data in the past 7 days, the doubling rate of cases now stands at 6.2 days," said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health.

Agarwal said that the recent assessment proved that the average growth factor stood at 1.2 since April 1 stood as opposed to 2.1 , on average, between March 15 and March 13. "Hence, there is 40 per cent decline in average growth factor even as we increased COVID-19 testings," he said.

He said that the health ministry and the institutions associated with it are now focusing on speeding up vaccine development, working on recombinant BCG, convalescent plasma therapy, and monoclonal antibodies to fight the deadly infection.

The ministry noted that India, death to recovery ratio stands at 80:20, which is far better than most other countries battling coronavirus.

At least 1,007 fresh cases of COVID-19, along with 23 deaths were reported in the country in the span of past 24 hours. In total, more than 13,387 people have been affected by the deadly coronavirus, including 437 deaths and 1,749 recoveries.