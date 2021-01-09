New Delhi: Authorities on Saturday shut the famous Sanjay Lake and three recreational parks in Delhi amid a bird flu scare in the national capital after several birds have been found dead on their premises in the last couple of days. Also Read - Bird Flu Scare in Delhi: Ghazipur Fish and Poultry Market on High Alert, Samples Being Tested

The popular Hauz Khas Park in south Delhi, which is a huge water body and attracts a large number of crowd every day, has also been shut, officials were quoted as saying.

At least 24 crows have been found dead at a district park in south Delhi's Jasola in the past three days and 10 ducks have died at the famous Sanjay Lake, DDA officials said on Saturday.

The DDA, which owns a large number of parks in the city, said authorities are monitoring the situation closely, and parks are being disinfected.

An advisory has been issued on the closure of these four recreational places, a senior official said.

The Delhi Development Authority owns about 800 parks, other big parks being the Coronation Park in Burari, Japanese Park in Rohini and various biodiversity parks.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a ban on import of live birds in the national capital and closure of Ghazipur poultry market for the next 10 days in view of bird flu scare.

Noting that there is no confirmed case of avian influenza in Delhi so far, the chief minister said samples have been sent to Jalandhar laboratory. He also said that a 24-hour helpline has been set up for assistance of people.

An official of the animal husbandry unit had said on Friday that around 50 birds, mostly crows, had died over the last three to four days in these three areas.

“We received information about the death of crows in Dwarka, Mayur Vihar Phase 3 and Hastsal village in west Delhi. However, it is yet to be ascertained if bird flu infection is the reason,” Dr Rakesh Singh from the department had said.

On Friday, the Centre said bird flu has been confirmed so far in six states – Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat.

(With inputs from PTI)