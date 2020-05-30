New Delhi: Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday said that those with valid residence permits of the UAE can be taken there only after local authorities lift restrictions, as currently there are restrictions on entry of foreign citizens in UAE and few other countries. Also Read - Domestic Flights Are Not Spreading COVID-19, Cases Are Getting Detected Because... Read What Hardeep Singh Puri Says

Taking to Twitter, he said, "A number of people holding valid residence permits of UAE have been approaching us to go back to the country. It is up to the local authorities there to take a call on this. Currently, there are restrictions on entry of foreign citizens in UAE and few other countries."

"We have no problems with people having valid documents flying out of India to countries which are allowing foreigners to enter. Due to this restriction our evacuation flights to UAE are going empty from India. People can fly as soon as local authorities lift restrictions," he said in another tweet.

Notably, in order to repatriate its citizens stranded abroad, India had, on May 7, started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’. The first phase of the exercise had come to an end on May 14.

In this repatriation exercise, the Centre had mentioned that when flights depart for a certain country to repatriate Indian citizens stranded there, it will carry those who wish to leave for that country, albeit only after permission. This is why the government was receiving requests from those who wish to go back to the UAE.

‘Vande Bharat Mission’ is currently in its second phase, which started on May 16 and will end on June 13. A third phase is also being currently planned.