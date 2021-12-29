New Delhi: Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has advised airlines in India to play Indian music on their flights as well as at airport premises in the country after the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) submitted a memorandum to him requesting about it. The ICCR in its letter to the Ministry said “Indian music has a rich heritage and culture and it has one of the many things every Indian has a reason for truly proud of it.”Also Read - Domestic Flights Latest Update: Jyotiraditya Scindia Inaugurates IndiGo's Guwahati-Pune Flight. Check Schedule

“Music played by most airlines across the globe is quintessential of the country to which the airline belongs, for example, Jazz in American airline or Mozart in Austrian Airline and Arab music in an airline from the Middle East. But Indian airlines seldom play Indian music in flight, whereas, our music has a rich heritage and culture and it has one of the many things every Indian has a reason for truly proud of it,” read the advisory written by aviation ministry joint secretary Usha Padhee to DGCA chief Arun Kumar and AAI chairman Sanjeev Kumar on Monday. Also Read - When Will International Flight Services Resume? Check What Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Says

Noting that India has a rich diversity of traditional music, it said, “Owing to India’s vastness and diversity, Indian music encompasses numerous genres in multiple varieties and forms, which include classical music, folk, light vocal, instrumental music, etc.” Also Read - DIAL Launches e-onboarding Facility For Passengers at Delhi Airport: Important Details Here

India has a history spanning several millennia and developed over several geo-locations spanning the sub-continent, it said. Music in India began as an integral part of socio-religious life, it noted.

The advisory further read, “It is, therefore, requested to kindly consider playing Indian music in the aircraft being operated in India and at airports following the requisites.”

Earlier on December 23, ICCR submitted a memorandum to the Civil Aviation Minister of India Jyotiraditya Scindia to make it mandatory for every Indian carrier to play Indian music in order to promote Indian music and said that if this happens in Indian Airlines, Indian music will get a lot of strength.

Artists and musicians, including Anu Malik, Kaushal S Inamdar, Malini Awasthi, Shounak Abhisheki, Manjusha Patil K, Sanjeev Abhyankar, Rita Ganguly and Wasifuddin Dagar were also present during the meeting December 23 and were signatories to the letter.

“I come from the music city of Gwalior, which has been the city of Tansen and has also been an old house of music, Indian ancient music has a history of many years and people have a lot of curiosity in ancient music too,” Scindia said.

The ICCR, an autonomous organisation of the Government of India working under the Ministry of External Affairs, had on December 23 requested Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to promote Indian music in flights operated by Indian carriers.