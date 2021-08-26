New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation on Thursday announced a new set of rules regarding drone operations in the country.Under the Drone Policy 2021, the Centre has eased the rules by reducing the number of forms that need to be filled to operate them from 25 to 5 and decreasing the types of fees charged from the operator from 72 to 4. The fee, according to the new rules, has been reduced to nominal levels and de-linked from the size of the drone.Also Read - Emirates Ad of Woman Standing on Top of Burj Khalifa is So 'Real'; Airline Shows How it Was Shot | WATCH Viral Video

The new drone rules supersede the Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Rules, 2021, which had come into force on March 12 this year. The relaxation in the drone rules stipulates, no security clearance is now required before any registration or licence issuance for the operation of drones. While the fees for permissions to operate drones have been reduced to nominal levels, the new rules state. Drone corridors will be developed for cargo deliveries. It has been specified that coverage of drones under Drone Rules 2021 has increased from 300 kilograms to 500 kilograms to include heavy payload-carrying drones and drone taxis, it added.

Here are some other key features of India’s Drone Policy 2021:

The new drone rules have also abolished the requirement of various approvals, including certificate of conformance, certificate of maintenance, import clearance, acceptance of existing drones, operator permits, authorisation of R&D organisation and student remote pilot license.

Other approvals such as unique authorisation number, unique prototype identification number and certificate of manufacturing and airworthiness have also been abolished, according to Drone Rules, 2021.

No flight permission will be required up to 400 feet in “green zones” and up to 200 feet in the area between 8 and 12 km from the airport perimeter, the new rules stated.

“Green zones” means the airspace up to a vertical distance of 400 feet that has not been designated as red zone or yellow zone in the airspace map.

An interactive airspace map with green, yellow and red zones shall be displayed on the digital sky platform within 30 days of publication of these new rules.

Digital sky platform will be developed as a business-friendly single-window online system, the new rules mentioned.

Drones present in India on or before Noveanmber 30, 2021 will be issued a unique identification number through the digital sky platform provided, they have a DAN, a GST-paid invoice and are part of the list of DGCA-approved drones.

The Drone Rules, 2021, have also prescribed easier processes for the transfer and deregistration of drones.

No pilot license will be required for micro drones (for non-commercial use) and nano drones, the rules mentioned.

The maximum penalty for violations has been reduced to Rs 1 lakh.

According to the new rules, the type certificate and unique identification number will be required only when a drone is to be operated in India.

If a drone is being imported or manufactured only for export purposes, it will be exempted from type certification and the requirement of unique identification number.

Drone corridors will be developed for cargo deliveries and a drone promotion council will be set up to facilitate drone-friendly regulatory regime in the country, according to the draft rules.

The rules also stated that there would be no restriction on drone operations by foreign-owned companies registered in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the liberalised Drone Rules, 2021 will usher in a landmark moment for the sector in India. The Prime Minister also highlighted that approvals, compliance requirements and entry barriers have been significantly reduced under the new rules. "The new Drone Rules usher in a landmark moment for this sector in India. The rules are based on the premise of trust and self-certification. Approvals, compliance requirements and entry barriers have been significantly reduced," PM Modi tweeted.

“The new Drone Rules will tremendously help start-ups and our youth working in this sector. It will open up new possibilities for innovation & business. It will help leverage India’s strengths in innovation, technology & engineering to make India a drone hub,” the tweet added.

