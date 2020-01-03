New Delhi: Amid rising tensions between the United States and Iran, India has reportedly issued an advisory, directing its airlines to avoid the Iranian airspace. Following this, national carriers Air India and IndiGo are expected to exercise caution while flying over the region (Iranian airspace). The airlines may look for alternative routes, claimed reports.

This comes hours after a US airstrike killed Iran’s elite Quds Force chief General Qassem Soleimani near Baghdad international airport.

Expressing concern over the incident, the Indian government called for restraint, saying peace and security in this region are of utmost importance to the country.

“We have noted that a senior Iranian leader has been killed by the US. The increase in tension has alarmed the world. Peace and security in this region is of utmost importance to India,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Last year in June 2019, a similar advisory was issued after an Iranian surface-to-air missile shot down an American drone. In wake of the tensions, IndiGo and Air India had opted alternative routes to West Asia, Europe, and the US. Following the rerouting, 20 flights, including two of IndiGo and nine each of Air India Express and Air India were affected.