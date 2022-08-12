India Coronavirus Latest Update: With the steep rise in coronavirus cases across the country, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday asked states and UTs to follow COVID guidelines and avoid large gatherings on Independence Day 2022. For the past few days, the country is witnessing an average of over 15,000 coronavirus cases daily. Along with the advisory to avoid large gatherings for Independence Day celebrations, the Centre also asked everyone to follow Covid protocols.Also Read - Independence Day: FAQs On Hoisting National Flag At Home Answered

Apart from this, the Union Home Ministry has conveyed to all States and Union Territories to carry out a ‘Swachh Bharat’ campaign at a prominent location of each district in the state and UT and carry out a fortnight and month-long campaign to keep it ‘Swachh’ through voluntary civil action. Also Read - Independence Day 2022: Parking Facilities at Metro Stations to Remain Shut On August 14, 15. Deets Here

In a communication, the ministry said, “As a precaution, against COVID-19, large congregations in the ceremony be avoided. It is imperative that Covid guidelines are followed”. Also Read - Ahead Of Independence Day 2022, Salman Khan Waves Tricolor, Bonds With Indian Navy Sailors Onboard INS Visakhapatnam- See Viral Pics

India added 16,561 new coronavirus cases taking the total tally of Covid cases to 4,42,23,557, while the active cases dipped to 1,23,535, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll climbed to 5,26,928 with 49 fatalities which include 10 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Home Ministry also asked government departments and educational institutions to carry out tree plantation programmes to spread awareness for conservation of environment.

The active cases comprise 0.28 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.53 per cent, the ministry said. A decrease of 1,541 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 5.44 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 4.88 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,35,73,094, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 207.47 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vccination drive.