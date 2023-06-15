Home

Avtar Singh Khanda, Amritpal Singh’s Aide And Pro-Khalistan Activist, Dies In UK Hospital

Avtar Singh Khanda, a pro-Khalistan activist who was the principal orchestrator of the March 19 violence at the Indian High Commission in London, died in a hospital in UK.

Avtar Singh Khanda was the handler of arrested Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh.

New Delhi: Avtar Singh Khanda, a close aide of arrested pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh, died in a hospital in UK’s Birmingham. Avtar Singh Khanda, who was accused of attempting to vandalise the Indian High Commission in London on March 19, was admitted to the hospital on Monday.

Who was Avtar Singh Khanda

Avtar Singh Khanda was the head of Khalistan Liberation Force.

Avtar Singh Khanda, believed to be a bomb expert, was the principal orchestrator of the March 19 violence at the Indian High Commission in London.

Avtar Singh Khanda was the handler of arrested Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh.

Avtar Singh Khanda, who belongs to Punjab’s Moga town, was arrested by British authorities in March in connection with vandalisation with his supporters to protest crackdown on Amritpal.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday had put out a series of photos on Twitter a “request for identification/information” of individuals who were “involved” in the attack on the High Commission. One of the individuals in the NIA photos was Khanda.”They caused grievous injuries to an official and disrespected the Indian National Flag,” the NIA post said, according to a report by news agency IANS.

