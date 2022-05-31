Awantipora Encounter: The Jammu and Kashmir security forces have neutralised two terrorists in an encounter that broke out in the Rajpora area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora. In the search operation that followed, the police said it recovered “incriminating materials including two AK-47 rifles” from the terrorists. One of the two terrorists shot dead was involved in two civilian killings – a woman and a government employee – the police has said.Also Read - 2 Lashkar Terrorists, Who Murdered TV Artist Amreen Bhat, Shot Dead In Encounter In J&K's Awantipora: Police

The Kashmir Zone Police on Monday evening informed that an encounter was underway in the Rajpora area of Awantipora. Following this, the police informed that the forces neutralised two JEM terrorists. The killed terrorists were identified as Shahid Rather of Tral and Umar Yousuf of Shopian.

The Kashmir Zone Police on Monday tweeted, "#AwantiporaEncounterUpdate: 02 #terrorists killed. #Incriminating materials including 02 AK 47 rifles recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow."

Killed #terrorists identified as Shahid Rather of #Tral & Umar Yousuf of #Shopian. Besides other #terror crimes, #terrorist Shahid was involved in killing of a woman Mst Shakeela of Aripal & a govt employee/ peon Javid Ahmed of Lurgam Tral: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/3WrrDLiR8z — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 31, 2022

The encounter started at around 5:40 pm in the Rajpora area on Monday but stretched late into the night.

The development comes a day after two suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were killed during an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter started at Gundipora in Pulwama on Sunday night after security forces launched a cordon and search operation to track terrorists in the area.

Two ultras were killed in the gunbattle.

(With inputs from ANI)