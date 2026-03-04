Home

News

Was Ayatollah Ali Khamenei a friend of India? Opposition slams Modi govt over silence on Iran Supreme Leaders death, heres why

Was Ayatollah Ali Khamenei a friend of India? Opposition slams Modi govt over silence on Iran Supreme Leader’s death, here’s why

Khamenei had urged India to adopt what he called the "right policy" on Kashmir after the Modi government revoked Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir in 2019.

Was Ayatollah Ali Khamenei a friend of India?

New Delhi: The opposition parties in India have launched a scathing attack against PM Narendra Modi over the government’s silence after Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s death. Congress leader Sonia Gandhi described the government’s silence over Khamenei’s killing in the US-Israeli strike as an abandonment of India’s “legacy.” This raises the question of whether Khamenei was truly a friend of India.

However, it is important to note that history does not necessarily view him in that light. There are several occasions when Khamenei made statements critical of India. Experts are of the opinion that the current Indian government’s position is shaped by geopolitical strategy, where national interest comes first.

Ali Khamenei’s Statements Against India

As per an India Today report, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in 2017, appealed to the Muslim world to support the “oppressed Muslims of Kashmir.” In 2020, following the riots over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Khamenei again intervened in what were seen as India’s internal matters. He described the violence as a massacre of Muslims and warned that India could be isolated from the Islamic world.

In a post on X, he used the hashtag “Indian Muslims in Danger.” He also referred to Hindus as extremists and called for confronting them.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

India Criticised Khamenei’s Statements

Khamenei had urged India to adopt what he called the “right policy” on Kashmir after the Modi government revoked Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir in 2019. In response, India summoned the Iranian ambassador to express its strong displeasure. In September 2024, Khamenei, in a post on X, grouped India alongside Myanmar and Gaza. India strongly condemned the remark, describing it as ignorant and unacceptable.

India Prioritising Its Own Interests Over Iran

Experts further added that India is safeguarding its national interests by not openly siding with Iran. Notably, more than 9 million Indian people are currently residing in Middle Eastern countries. Several countries in the region are also India’s strategic partners. Economically, these nations are far more important to India than Iran.

This is the reason why Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken over the past two days with the heads of several countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and Oman.

Iran has reportedly carried out attacks on all of these countries, causing widespread destruction.

Limited Support for Iran from Muslim Nations

Following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, reactions from Muslim-majority countries have been mixed. Out of the 57 member states of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), fewer than 10 have openly expressed condolences. Countries such as Russia, China, North Korea, Pakistan, Iraq, Malaysia, and Turkey have condemned the attacks and expressed sorrow.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.