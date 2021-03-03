Ahmedabad: Within days after a Ahmedabad-based woman named Ayesha Banu Makrani committed suicide by jumping into Sabarmati river, the Gujarat police have arrested the victim’s husband from Rajasthan. The 23-year-old woman also recorded a video message moments before she took the extreme step and sent it to her estranged husband and father. In the video message, Ayesha can be seen smiling and saying that she is not doing anything out of pressure and she is glad that she will be meeting Allah. The victim had also allegedly told her parents that she did not want her husband in her life anymore and that she was tired of life, the police said. Also Read - With A Smile On Face Before Suicide, Woman Records Last Message Before Jumping Into Ahmedabad's Sabarmati River

On Tuesday, a team from Ahmedabad police nabbed Arif Khan from Pali town of Rajasthan and brought him to Ahmedabad, additional commissioner of police, Sector-1, R V Asari said.

Khan had fled after he was booked on the charges of abetting the suicide of his wife Ayesha, who jumped into Sabarmati river on February 25, before releasing a video.

“Khan is a native of Jalore in Rajasthan but was not found at his residence when our teams reached there. Based on a tip-off, we nabbed him from Pali where he had gone to attend a wedding. He has been brought here by the city police for further investigation,” Asari said.

The video message, which the 23-year-old woman recorded on her mobile phone at the riverfront, went viral on social media.

Before jumping into the river, Ayesha also spoke to her husband and parents. As per the FIR lodged by the deceased woman’s father at Sabarmati Riverfront (West) police station, the accused had allegedly tortured her and told her “die if you want to, and send me a video”.

According to the police, Ayesha had married the accused in 2018 and shifted to Rajasthan, but had recently moved back to her parent’s place in Vatva area of the city.