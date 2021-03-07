Ahmedabad: Nearly two weeks after Ayesha Banu Makrani (23) died by suicide by jumping into Sabarmati river, her lawyer Zafar Pathan has presented a letter in court. In the letter, Ayesha highlighted the atrocities on her and said that she was locked in a room for 4 days during which she was given no food. Also Read - Ayesha Suicide Case: Gujarat Police Arrests Absconding Husband Aarif Khan from Rajasthan

“My love Aaru (Aarif). I was shattered when you added my name with Asif. He was my best friend and brother. When I was pregnant, you did not come”, her letter read. Furthermore, Ayesha in her letter confessed that she was in love with Aarif, but he ruined two lives.

A few days back, Pathan, while speaking to reporters, had made startling revelations, saying that Arif had an affair with a girl. He used to talk with that girl in the presence of his wife Ayesha. The lawyer asserted that Ayesha’s struggle had started only 2 months after her marriage.

“Arif had confessed that he had another woman in his life and had clearly said that he would not leave her for Ayesha. This had left Ayesha heartbroken, but for the sake of his parents, she kept mum”, Pathan stated, adding that she also suffered a miscarriage due to marital discord.

Accused Husband Arrested

Gujarat police arrested Arif Khan from Rajasthan’s Pali. Khan, a native of Jalore was not found at his residence when the police team reached there. Additional commissioner of police, Sector-1, R V Asari said that Khan had fled after he was booked on the charges of abetting the suicide of his wife Ayesha.

“Based on a tip-off, we nabbed him from Pali where he had gone to attend a wedding. He has been brought here by the city police for further investigation,” Asari said.

Go die if you want to, and send me a video

Before jumping into the river, Ayesha also spoke to her husband and parents. As per the FIR lodged by the deceased woman’s father at Sabarmati Riverfront (West) police station, the accused had allegedly tortured her and told her “die if you want to, and send me a video”.

According to the police, Ayesha had married the accused in 2018 and shifted to Rajasthan, but had recently moved back to her parent’s place in Vatva area of the city.

In the video, Ayesha can be heard saying she was not taking the step under any pressure. The victim had also allegedly told her parents that she did not want her husband in her life anymore and that she was tired of life, the police said.