New Delhi: Four days after saying that it will file a review petition in the Supreme Court challenging the top court’s order on Ayodhya verdict, the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (JuH) on Thursday issued a clarification saying it will not file the review petition against the Supreme Court verdict on Babri Masjid and mosques managed by Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and Waqf properties.

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind has issued a clarification that "Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind has passed a resolution that it will not file review petition against the Supreme Court verdict on Babri Masjid & mosques managed by Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and Waqf properties." https://t.co/NZz6vR8Sc4 — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2019

Earlier, the Muslim organisation had said that it will file a review petition against the Supreme Court order as it was not based on the ‘evidence and logic’.

“The apex court accepted most of the arguments and evidence of the Muslim parties, but delivered the judgment against them in favour of Hindu parties,” JuI chief Maulana Arshad Madani had said in a statement.

The decision to file the review petition was taken after the organisation held extensive discussions with experts and lawyers regarding the top court verdict.

The organisation felt that the judgement was against Muslim parties and it was not the final judgment.

Delivering the landmark judgment on the controversial Ayodhya land dispute case, the apex court on November 9 said the whole of 2.7 acre of disputed land should be handed over to the deity of Ram Lalla, who was one of the litigants. While delivering the verdict, the apex court further directed the government to give a suitable plot of land measuring five acres to the Sunni Waqf Board.

Reacting to the Supreme Court judgment, Madani had said that the judgment was not done fully as Muslims can’t shift the mosque, therefore, accepting an aleternative land for the mosque is absolutely out of question.

However, the Muslim organisation earlier had urged all to maintain peace and harmony in the country after the Ayodhya verdict was out on November 9.

JUH president Madani said that the organisation has legally fought for justice till the end using the rights given to us in the Constitution of India.

He said the JUH had appointed prominent lawyers of the country; evidence had been collected and the translated ancient documents presented in the court.

“We did what we could. We made the best possible efforts. We were hopeful that the decision would be in our favor,” said Madani.