New Delhi: Nearly 1,000 people hailing from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, claiming to be the descendants of Lord Ram and the Ikshvaku dynasty, on Sunday reached Ayodhya.

Notably, the rally started from Bhopal on Friday under the banner of Akhand Raghuvanshi Samaj Kalyan Mahaparishad, a report by The Indian Express said. BJP MLA from Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district, Birendra Raghuvanshi, was also part of it.

A memorandum, addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ramnath Kovind, was also submitted to the district administration, the report by the leading daily said.

It demanded Ram temple be built at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

On August 25, the Nirmohi Akhara, one of the Hindu parties contesting the Ayodhya title dispute and claiming to be “only friend” of the deity at the makeshift Ram temple, told the Supreme Court that it should be given the possession of the disputed site.

The Akhara is making the claim, saying it is the ‘Shebait’, a person who serves the deity in a temple. The assertion was made during the day to day hearing of the Ayodhya title dispute.

It must be noted that a five-judge Constitution Bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, is hearing the matter related to Ayodhya land dispute on a day-to-day basis. After a mediation panel failed to resolve the issue, the Bench has been hearing the case on a daily basis since August 6.