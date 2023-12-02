Home

Ayodhya Airport First phase To Be Ready Ahead Of Ram Temple Inauguration, Says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

The airport, named after Lord Ram, will be capable of handling Boeing 737, Airbus 319, and Airbus 320 aircraft, marking a major boost to connectivity in the region.

Ayodhya Airport: In a significant development, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Saturday that the first phase of the Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport in Ayodhya will be ready for operation by December 15. This comes over a month before the much-anticipated inauguration of the Ram Temple in the city.

The airport, named after Lord Ram, will be capable of handling Boeing 737, Airbus 319, and Airbus 320 aircraft, marking a major boost to connectivity in the region. The first phase will include a terminal building, a runway, and other essential infrastructure.

Watch:

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, MoS Civil Aviation General VK Singh (Retd) inspect Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, MoS Civil Aviation General VK Singh (Retd) inspect Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/U23t8geOHW — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2023

