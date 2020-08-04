Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan Latest News: With police barricades, yellow banners, walls with a fresh coat of paint, the temple town of Ayodhya is all decked up and set for Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan on Wednesday. Also Read - Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: MP CM Calls it ‘Auspicious Moment’, Urges All to Light Lamps at Home

With the sounds of bhajan and devotional songs, the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan will be celebrated and the first brick will be laid for the temple construction on Wednesday.

1) The event will be attended at the Ram Janmabhoomi by 175 people, who figure in a select guest list of seers and politicians topped by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

2) As per updates from PMO, PM Modi will on Wednesday attend a public function on laying of the foundation stone of ‘Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir’ at Ayodhya.

3) Prior to the function, he will take part in ‘pooja’ and ‘darshan’ at Hanumangarhi, a statement by the PMO said on Tuesday.

4) To mark the occasion, PM Modi will unveil a plaque and will also release a commemorative postage stamp on ‘Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir’.

5) Concerned over the spread of coronavirus, the authorities are encouraging others not to come to the temple town, asking them to mark the occasion by celebrating at their homes. However, the groundbreaking ceremony will be telecast live.

6) Ahead of the grand event, most of the shops in the locality wear a new look, with their fronts painted in bright yellow. A large number of policemen were deployed there on Tuesday.

7) On the day, the markets and shops will remain open but with strict adherence to the COVID protocols will be followed.

8) Outsiders will be stopped from entering the city, but Ayodhya residents will be allowed in if they produce any identification document.

9) The city’s temples and mosques will remain open, but no other religious event except for the bhoomi pujan will take place on Wednesday.

10) The famous Hanuman Garhi temple at Ayodhya is all decked up for the visit of PM Modi who will be in the city for the ‘bhoomi pujan’ of Ram temple on Wednesday.