Ayodhya-bound Aastha Special Train From Gujarat’s Surat Pelted With Stones In Nandurbar, Maharashtra

The said train was flagged off at 8 pm on Sunday carrying 1340 passengers.

Earlier on Sunday, Union Minister of State for Railways Darshana Jardosh flagged off Surat to Ayodhya Dham- Special Tourist 'Aastha' train from Surat Central Railway Station for Ayodhya. (ANI image)

Ayodhya-bound Aastha Special Train: The Aastha special train on its way to Ayodhya from Gujarat’s Surat was pelted with stones by unidentified mischief-makers near Maharashtra’s Nandurbar late on Sunday night.

The train was pelted with stones by miscreants near Nandurbar at 10:45 pm which led to a stir among passengers, said the police while Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) of Nandurbar, Sanjay Mahajan, said that some passengers immediately closed the windowpanes during the attack, but some stones landed inside the coach.

DySP Sanjay Mahajan further said that the Nandurbar Railway Police has started an investigation into the matter adding that after an initial investigation, the police gave a go-ahead to the train to resume its journey from Nandurbar Railway Station late at night.

Earlier on Sunday, Union Minister of State for Railways Darshana Jardosh flagged off Surat to Ayodhya Dham- Special Tourist ‘Aastha’ train from Surat Central Railway Station for Ayodhya. The Minister wished the devotees going for Darshan of Lord Sri Ram at the newly constructed Ram Mandir in Ayodhya a pleasant journey.

Meanwhile, an ‘Aastha Special Train’ was boarded by a large number of Lord Ram devotees from Jalandhar on Friday. Another Aastha special train commenced its journey to Ayodhya from the Kochuveli railway station in Thiruvananthapuram at 10 am on Friday.

The Indian Railways is running more than 200 Aastha special trains from various cities and tier 1 and tier 2 towns across India to Ayodhya for the darshan of Ram Lalla in the newly built Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

As per the Railways, each Aastha train comprises 20 sleeper coaches and one train can accommodate around 1,400 people.

(With ANI inputs)

