New Delhi: The Union Cabinet has cleared the setting up of the Ram Temple Trust to implement the Ayodhya verdict of the Supreme Court, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

“We have readied a scheme for the development of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. A trust has been formed which is called Sri Ram Janambhoomi Tirath Kshetra,” the PM said.

Congratulating the people of India for showing utmost restraint after the Supreme Court announced its verdict on the contentious Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title case, the Prime Minister announced that UP has agreed to give five acres of land to Sunni Wakf Board as directed by the Supreme Court.

According to reports, the land for the mosque has been identified near Raunahi, in Uttar Pradesh.

A five-judge constitution bench, led by the then CJI Ranjan Gogoi, granted the ownership of the 2.77 acres of the disputed site in Ayodhya to Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, paving the way for the construction of a Ram Temple, and ruled that the Muslims will get five acres of land at an alternative site. The five-judge bench unanimously directed the Central government to form a trust for the construction of a temple.